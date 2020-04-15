This will get ugly if true

illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,172
Reaction score
1,598
Location
Miami
biggrouper said:
This is the stuff of nightmares...

Move up to 2 and waste all that draft capital and not take the best football player in the draft in Chase Young.
Click to expand...
I would be happy if we did that trade and got Chase Young. Would not be ok if we got Herbert instead. The worst part is that seems like such a Chris Grier move. This sounds like the worst move we could make. If we stay at 5 we are guaranteed either Tua or Herbert, trading up would be very Bill O'Brien of us.
 
elite14eva

elite14eva

Yashu Mane!!!
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
7,909
Reaction score
2,130
Location
Newport News,Va
mfish41

mfish41

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
2,824
Reaction score
1,091
Location
Ocala Florida
Grier has loved Herbert for over a year now. He'll do it.

The thing that has always scared me with Herbert is the potential time sink. He will be just good enough to not give up on and just bad enough to not bring us anywhere. Ross is going to be 80 in a month, hopefully he doesn't have time for that again.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,843
Reaction score
4,607
Location
Allentown, Pa
I’m letting the Chargers, Panthers, Jaguars and Raiders know pick 5 is on the table if they want to trade up.

I’ll take your picks and build the best defense and OL imaginable while snagging two RBs and see you next year (Lawrence or Fields).

Of course I’m waiting until I’m on the clock to do it. I certainly want a QB but it’s not the end all for me right now.

Tua, Herbert and Love all have potential. If I acquire them, it’s on my terms.

Look at the 2017 draft and the three very different outcomes for the trade ups for Trubisky, Watson and Mahomes. One horrible trade, one pretty good trade and one epically awesome trade. Regardless of who our QB is, it’s very unlikely he’s better than Mahomes so always keep in mind we will have to go through him for the next decade in AFC.
 
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
802
Reaction score
743
i Would break my tv and punch another hole in my wall. The first hole is from that Sunday night game vs the raiders 2 years ago.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Farewell El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
7,609
Reaction score
1,868
13
buttonwood said:
www.cbssports.com

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Justin Herbert; Jaguars move up, land Tua Tagovailoa

The first three picks off the board are all quarterbacks
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
If this were to happen. I think most of us would lose our **** and Chris Grier would need to make sure he isn’t seen in public around Davie.
Click to expand...
Grier did an excellent job in building the Draft capital over the past year. He's earned the opportunity to be able to spend it in the manner that he thinks will bring us long term success.
I like Tua but I also like Herbert. It's becoming increasingly obvious that Herbert's stock is steadily climbing, because he doesn't come with the medical risk that Tua brings.
Chris Grier, Marvin Allen and Reggie McKenzie have analyzed the hell out of all the QBs and all Draft scenarios and if their conclusion is Herbert, then I'm comfortable with that. If their conclusion is Tua, I'm comfortable with that too. We all know that Tua is the more accurate passer. However, Herbert didn't have the talent around him that Tua had in Alabama, he's 6" taller, he's a very good development prospect and he doesn't come with the medical risk of a hip that will need to be replaced.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom