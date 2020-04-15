This will get ugly if true

buttonwood
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Justin Herbert; Jaguars move up, land Tua Tagovailoa
The first three picks off the board are all quarterbacks
www.cbssports.com
I would be happy if we did that trade and got Chase Young. Would not be ok if we got Herbert instead. The worst part is that seems like such a Chris Grier move. This sounds like the worst move we could make. If we stay at 5 we are guaranteed either Tua or Herbert, trading up would be very Bill O'Brien of us.This is the stuff of nightmares...
Move up to 2 and waste all that draft capital and not take the best football player in the draft in Chase Young.
If he did that he should be fired on the spotIf this were to happen. I think most of us would lose our **** and Chris Grier would need to make sure he isn’t seen in public around Davie.
Grier did an excellent job in building the Draft capital over the past year. He's earned the opportunity to be able to spend it in the manner that he thinks will bring us long term success.If this were to happen. I think most of us would lose our **** and Chris Grier would need to make sure he isn’t seen in public around Davie.
