This will get ugly if true

I’m letting the Chargers, Panthers, Jaguars and Raiders know pick 5 is on the table if they want to trade up.



I’ll take your picks and build the best defense and OL imaginable while snagging two RBs and see you next year (Lawrence or Fields).



Of course I’m waiting until I’m on the clock to do it. I certainly want a QB but it’s not the end all for me right now.



Tua, Herbert and Love all have potential. If I acquire them, it’s on my terms.



Look at the 2017 draft and the three very different outcomes for the trade ups for Trubisky, Watson and Mahomes. One horrible trade, one pretty good trade and one epically awesome trade. Regardless of who our QB is, it’s very unlikely he’s better than Mahomes so always keep in mind we will have to go through him for the next decade in AFC.