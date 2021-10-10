This year draft class and online change?

I wasn’t a fan and still have my doubts. Lets take a look:



1a Waddle: looks like we spend two top 10 picks on a slot receiver that we have no clue how to use. Even if he does pan out, the price for what we got was too steep. The correct play was to stay at 3 for Pitts or stay at 12 and take oline.



1b Phillips: didn’t like this pick with the injury history and questionable fit in our scheme. I also didn’t see anything special about him as an athlete especially as a pass rusher. I wanted Najee Harris or a RT. I still don’t see anything special about his pass rush but he does have better burst than I gave him credit. this pick has the highest chance of panning out imo.



2a Holland: since the fumble he created in week one he has been fairly invisible. Well that was until today. He looked completely lost in zone and did a poor job tackling. I may be judging him harshly because he’s a Flo guy but I just don’t see anything but an average player. At the time I viewed him as a jack of all trades but a master of none and that made him a major reach. Honestly I think we panicked when Williams was picked and went for a luxury pick when we already had McCain and McCourty and didn’t need a FS.



2b Eichenberg my least favorite pick in the whole draft. His arms are too short to play tackle and he doesn’t have the size or anchor to play guard. So where do you play a guy like that? Well if your Miami you move him around so he can be beat and absolutely exposed and abused in 3 different oline positions. I have zero hope for this guy and think he’ll rival Jackson for our worst olineman for the next 2/3 years.



3. Long: I had to go for a run after this pick because I was so frustrated. We didn’t need another TE unless we were trading Gesicki. Well here we are and he has more games inactive than catches. He is no different than what I see from Smythe or Shaheen, so that makes him the 3rd carbon copy of a flawed tight end. I just don’t see him making much impact if any while he’s here.



After the dust settled in April and I read the draftniks’s glowing reviews about our draft, I thought maybe I was wrong. I became hopeful and forgot the reasons why I didn’t like our draft to begin with. Well, now after 5 games, I’ve seen exactly what I expected in April. I’m not gloating, I’m sick to my stomach. I want more than anything to come back here and eat a HUGE plate of crow. I just hope that the next coaching staff can salvage or resurrect some of these careers And we really didn’t completely blow 3 straight drafts in a row.