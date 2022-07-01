 This year's open Dolphins practices info | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This year's open Dolphins practices info

The Dolphins will make eight training camp practices open to fans this summer, including a pair of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.
1656646692270.png
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article263060888.html#storylink=cpy

Fans will be able to watch training camp in person on the following dates: July 30, Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 5, Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. The final two dates are the scheduled joint practices with the Eagles. The Dolphins will also hold joint practices with the Buccaneers in Tampa on Aug. 10 and 11. Training camp tickets are free and will be available for reservation starting July 7. Fans can sign up today at https://www.miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp/ to receive communication as soon as tickets are available.

