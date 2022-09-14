Thomas Morstead Appreciation Thread

circumstances
The key's in the fudge
Club Member
A little love for the punter.
How good did this guy look?
I posted this in The Club, and thought it merited repeating:
"Probably the under the radar signing that will have the most impact on wins and losses this season.
Between stability at holder for Colonel Sanders, and that vet presence just digging out punts and pinning bitches back near their goal line is so key."
