Thomas Morstead, Melvin Ingram, and More with Charlie Touche

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 300
- Reaction score
- 733
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
The Same Old Dolphins Show: Thomas Morstead, Melvin Ingram, and More w/ Charlie Touché - Miami Dolphins
Aaron and Josh are joined by Charlie Touché of GoTime Dolphins to discuss the signing of punter Thomas Morstead and the visit of DE Melvin Ingram. Plus, Tua hosted his foundations luau and the culture seems strong. The guys get Charlie to dig in about his support of Chris Grier, his feelings...
dolphinstalk.com