Those looking to go to Raiders vs Dolphins in Vegas

Raiders inaugural season in Las Vegas reportedly already sold out, tickets now going for exorbitant prices Getting a Raiders ticket won't be easy -- or cheap -- in 2020

Raiders inaugural season in Las Vegas reportedly already sold out, tickets now going for exorbitant prices. We live in Cali and plan on going to the game but will there be a game with fans? And if there not and you pay the exorbitant price above face how do you get that back? Could be real dicey. Its Vegas you would think there would be game in Dec. Right?