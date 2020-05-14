Those looking to go to Raiders vs Dolphins in Vegas

adolfan131313

adolfan131313

adolfan in cali
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 3, 2005
Messages
423
Reaction score
86
Age
54
Location
modesto,calif
Raiders inaugural season in Las Vegas reportedly already sold out, tickets now going for exorbitant prices. We live in Cali and plan on going to the game but will there be a game with fans? And if there not and you pay the exorbitant price above face how do you get that back? Could be real dicey. Its Vegas you would think there would be game in Dec. Right?

www.cbssports.com

Raiders inaugural season in Las Vegas reportedly already sold out, tickets now going for exorbitant prices

Getting a Raiders ticket won't be easy -- or cheap -- in 2020
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
coalesce

coalesce

Dolphin Fan since 1974
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
1,025
Reaction score
716
Age
54
Location
Fishkill, NY
Forgive the pun, but I'll take that bet. If anything, the season doesn't start until October with the first four games not being played. Of course, I hope the whole season is played according to schedule.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom