One of the huge differences this season, compared to others is that a lot of the Dolphin haters in the media are going out of their way to compliment Coach Flo and the team. It seems bizarre but Jason LaCanfora, Pat Kirwan, even Omar Kelly are finally showing some love. This is probably the best indication of the progress made by the team. It also shows that Flo's strategy in giving very little info to the media - ie the Belichick starvation approach has been a success.