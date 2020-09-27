Those Top 4 Picks

Once again, Miami is well set-up for the 2021 draft with two picks each in the top two rounds. While the defense played better against Jacksonville, the first three games have shown the front seven to be a weakness. For the most part, especially when building from the ground up, I'm a firm believer in following the talent. In other words, don't let better talent get away by drafting for need. That said, I still believe teams win in the trenches. With that said, here are some of my thoughts for the 2021 draft, listing positions of most need.



Projected Draft (first two rounds)

1. Michah Parsons LB, Penn State

1. Creed Humphrey C, Oklahoma

2. Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wr., USC



Linebacker (Need High)

I want one of these three: Michah Parsons, Nick Bolton or Dylan Moses. That's a first round investment with Parsons likely top 10. Not sure if the Dolphins will pick high enough for Parsons. I believe Moses is probably top 15 and Bolton somewhere in R1.



Defensive Line/Pass Rush (Need High)

This appears like a more risky group to me. There's no one that screams "sure thing" NFL pass rusher, but guys with a lot of potential to get there. I think Miami will look for bigger ends, so guys like Quincy Roche might be viewed more as OLB for the Dolphins. Gregory Rousseau seems to be considered the best of the bunch, but after taking this year off because of the pandemic, he hasn't played a lot of college football. Marvin Wilson is probably the best defensive lineman in the draft, but he plays DT and isn't an elite pass rusher. I like him a lot, though. Patrick Jones, of Pittsburgh, has a ton of talent and might fit Miami's mold perfectly. A few others who might fit are teammates Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan. I think Wilson is a likely top 10 pick, Rousseau maybe as well. The Dolphins will likely take an early plunge, maybe with that second 1st rounder.



Offensive Line (Need ???)

To me, Robert Hunt is a big key to this draft. If RT is uncertain heading into the offseason, then this is a big need, especially since Tua is a lefty. Center is likely a need unless Ted Karros is signed long-term. Creed Humphrey could be a perfect fit and is likely a top 20 pick. Would like some thoughts on Alec Lindstrom and Josh Myers, who are usually listed in the 2-4 round range. Any mid-round gems at RT?



Wide Receiver (Need Moderate to High)

I would hate to see Miami put off wide receiver for another year, especially in a draft that looks loaded at the top. But if the front seven is an early focus, the Dolphins could continue to rely on an average group. I would love to get one of these guys....Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, or DaVonta Smith. Chase and Waddle figure to go quickly in R1. I've seen Smith usually mocked in the 20-25 range. There are a few other receivers I like that could be 2nd rounders. Of those, Amon-Ra St. Brown of USC is a talented slot guy. Justyn Ross could be a 3-4th round steal, but now an injury risk.



Safety (Need Moderate to low)

Brandon Jones has looked good early on and Eric Rowe is serviceable. I'd love an upgrade here, but probably wouldn't look 1st or 2nd round. Would love Ar'Darius Washington, but that's a 1st rounder.



Corner (Low unless....)

The need is low unless X. Howard continues to struggle with injuries. If he does, this becomes an area of need. Patrick Surtain II, Shaun Wade, and Caleb Fairley are usually listed as the top three.



Running Back (Moderate)

I would love a top RB, but not at the expense of other positions. A 2nd/3rd rounder that I like is Journey Brown from Penn State. I think a great fit would be Najee Harris, but that could be an early 2nd rounder. I think Miami will continue to go the free agent route there, at least for a while.