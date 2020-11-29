Thoughts from Jets Win

First off, Miami won. It wasn't pretty on offense, but the team got it done moving to 7-4 on the season. Here are some positives....

* Secondary play was outstanding. X. Howard in particular, adding his NFL-leading 7th interception. Nick Needham has strung together a couple of really solid games and came up with an int. Byron Jones played well, even with Mims making a "big boy" play off him. Coverage was there. Brandon Jones' sack early in the game keeping the Jets from getting a touchdown on the opening drive.
* Elandon Roberts fourth down stop. Man can he hit! Miami must lead the NFL in fourth down stops.
* Raekwon Davis once again playing a solid game.
* The entire defense. Run defense was pretty solid.
* DeVante Parker went over 100 yards.
* Jason Sanders with two more field goals of 50-yards or more!
* The versatility of Jesse Davis, moving to RG.
* DeAndre Washington looked good at running back.
* Ryan Fitzpatrick was steady with no picks in a game where that mattered.

Negatives....

* The two fumbles by Matt Breida and Patrick Laird
* The overall play of the offense, especially in the third quarter. Miami doesn't beat too many NFL teams with that type of offensive play.
* Fitz missing some open receivers early in the third quarter
* The offensive line was inconsistent.

Overall...

Miami relied heavy on the defense and, fortunately, that unit showed up. I didn't think the game plan on offense was bad, but the execution wasn't crisp. First drive, Robert Hunt has a false start and then Miami had a penalty to take the team out of field goal range. Laird fumble came on a play where he nearly got a first down on a draw. Not a bad call there. That said, the offense is going to have to play a lot better down the stretch with the remaining teams on the slate.
 
