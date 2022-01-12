Thoughts on a Doug Pederson interview

The more I think about it, the more strongly I feel about Pederson as the next HC of the Miami Dolphins.Let’s stop plucking coaches from the Belichek coaching tree and hire somebody from the Shula coaching tree. While Pederson never coached under Shula, the man holds Coach Shula in very high regard and has mentioned more than once how much of an impact Shula had in his life as a player and a coach.I really have no desire to see Ross hire yet another 1st timer who’s learning on the job. It hasn’t worked and I see no reason to have any faith in Ross to choose the right 1st time HC candidate. Doug Pederson is an offensive minded HC who can coach up QB’s and has seen firsthand what it takes to get to the top of the mountain. Looking at the other candidates résumé’s, non of them bring to the table what Pederson can.