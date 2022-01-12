Thoughts on a Doug Pederson interview

Aqua Man
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2004
- Messages
- 365
- Reaction score
- 1,057
I just posted something similar to this in the coaching tracker thread but thought it might be worth it’s own thread.
A lot of Dolphin fans (myself included) are scratching their heads as to why we haven’t gotten official word on Doug Pederson being a candidate. Is it possible that due to the fact that Pederson is not currently employed in the NFL, Miami does not to submit a formal request to interview?
I’m pretty sure that’s the case. I just can’t imagine Pederson not being at the top of the candidate list considering his history with the Dolphins, a reportedly good relationship with Marino, and his track record of working with young QB’s.
Over the last 48 hrs, I think Pederson has become my official favorite. His resume just checks too many boxes of what the Dolphins and Ross SHOULD be looking for. Knowing Ross, my hopes aren’t too high.
A lot of Dolphin fans (myself included) are scratching their heads as to why we haven’t gotten official word on Doug Pederson being a candidate. Is it possible that due to the fact that Pederson is not currently employed in the NFL, Miami does not to submit a formal request to interview?
I’m pretty sure that’s the case. I just can’t imagine Pederson not being at the top of the candidate list considering his history with the Dolphins, a reportedly good relationship with Marino, and his track record of working with young QB’s.
Over the last 48 hrs, I think Pederson has become my official favorite. His resume just checks too many boxes of what the Dolphins and Ross SHOULD be looking for. Knowing Ross, my hopes aren’t too high.