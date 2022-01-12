 Thoughts on a Doug Pederson interview | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts on a Doug Pederson interview

I just posted something similar to this in the coaching tracker thread but thought it might be worth it’s own thread.

A lot of Dolphin fans (myself included) are scratching their heads as to why we haven’t gotten official word on Doug Pederson being a candidate. Is it possible that due to the fact that Pederson is not currently employed in the NFL, Miami does not to submit a formal request to interview?

I’m pretty sure that’s the case. I just can’t imagine Pederson not being at the top of the candidate list considering his history with the Dolphins, a reportedly good relationship with Marino, and his track record of working with young QB’s.

Over the last 48 hrs, I think Pederson has become my official favorite. His resume just checks too many boxes of what the Dolphins and Ross SHOULD be looking for. Knowing Ross, my hopes aren’t too high.
 
Over the last 48 hrs, I think Pederson has become my official favorite. His resume just checks too many boxes of what the Dolphins and Ross SHOULD be looking for. Knowing Ross, my hopes aren’t too high.
And that’s why it won’t happen
 
Absolutely should be the #1 candidate.
The more I think about it, the more strongly I feel about Pederson as the next HC of the Miami Dolphins.

Let’s stop plucking coaches from the Belichek coaching tree and hire somebody from the Shula coaching tree. While Pederson never coached under Shula, the man holds Coach Shula in very high regard and has mentioned more than once how much of an impact Shula had in his life as a player and a coach.

I really have no desire to see Ross hire yet another 1st timer who’s learning on the job. It hasn’t worked and I see no reason to have any faith in Ross to choose the right 1st time HC candidate. Doug Pederson is an offensive minded HC who can coach up QB’s and has seen firsthand what it takes to get to the top of the mountain. Looking at the other candidates résumé’s, non of them bring to the table what Pederson can.
 
I also wonder if a Pederson hire would lead Marino to spending more time on the sideline and less time in the owners box. I don’t think Dan would ever take a full time assistant coach role but the thought of Pederson and Marino spending late nights in the coaches office going over offensive strategy gives me goosebumps!

I’m in my 40’s and every year I see this franchise slip further and further away from the greatness and tradition that made the Miami Dolphins one of the proudest franchises not just in the NFL- but in all of sports. Maybe it’s time to bring in a guy who lived in the culture built by guys like Shula and Marino.
 
Agree 100%

He is my first choice, as well.

And there is no reason why the team has to publish whether we've spoken with him or not. He isn't under contract with anyone currently, so no one requires notification.
 
Pederson is decent option. He won a SB with Frank Reich as his OC in 2017. Reich left for the Colts that offseason and the Eagles offense was never the same in 2018, 2019 or 2020. I would be concerned about the staff he would bring here. The guys in house need the boot. With the right staff he could certainly succeed with this roster.
 
