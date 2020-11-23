Thoughts on Fins finally getting recognition an then getting a beat down!

The hype was there for the taking. It just didn't happen.

It's only one game, but they got handed a beating like they were beating teams the previous 5 weeks.

Teams are aware. I wouldn't sleep on the Jets. Better prepare harder! They way the Broncos ran the ball yesterday ouch and the made Drew Lock look like Drew Brees!
 
Terrible performance all around, team better wake up and that includes wonderboy Tua. Too bad Drew Lock doesn't suck as much as some "evaluate" on this site, or even Justin Herbert for that matter...(Kyle Boller lmao).

I like Flores a lot, but there's a reason I'm not sold yet that he's "arrived" as a top tier head coach, yesterday perfectly illustrated that.

Better not have one of thoses patented Miami Dolphins end of year "Queasy" meltdowns...
 
MT DOLPHINS said:
The hype was there for the taking. It just didn't happen.

It's only one game, but they got handed a beating like they were beating teams the previous 5 weeks.

Teams are aware. I wouldn't sleep on the Jets. Better prepare harder! They way the Broncos ran the ball yesterday ouch and the made Drew Lock look like Drew Brees!
They lost by a touchdown. The Jets lost by more than 3 and scored a total of 0 points last game. Not really quantifiable. The Broncos have had decent games and they showed that this week to an underprepared Fins team. Acting like they got a "beatdown" when they were in position to tie the game at the end is just flat out wrong.
 
The Jets will win their first game and that will be fact if this team doesn't get every facet of the game improved from yesterday. But hey hopefully that keeps Trevor Lawrence away from the Jests right?
 
MT DOLPHINS said:
The hype was there for the taking. It just didn't happen.

It's only one game, but they got handed a beating like they were beating teams the previous 5 weeks.

Teams are aware. I wouldn't sleep on the Jets. Better prepare harder! They way the Broncos ran the ball yesterday ouch and the made Drew Lock look like Drew Brees!
Every team has a flat game. KC, TB, PIT, all of them. we all HOPE THIS was that game for Miami. Now on the road to getting that respect back.
 
MT DOLPHINS said:
The hype was there for the taking. It just didn't happen.

It's only one game, but they got handed a beating like they were beating teams the previous 5 weeks.

Teams are aware. I wouldn't sleep on the Jets. Better prepare harder! They way the Broncos ran the ball yesterday ouch and the made Drew Lock look like Drew Brees!
A beatdown? Losing by 7 ain't a beatdown.

They did not play well at all but hardly a blowout.
 
E30M3 said:
They lost by a touchdown. The Jets lost by more than 3 and scored a total of 0 points last game. Not really quantifiable. The Broncos have had decent games and they showed that this week to an underprepared Fins team. Acting like they got a "beatdown" when they were in position to tie the game at the end is just flat out wrong.
Two big plays on defense masked the fact that the fins got their butts kicked on both sides of the ball from start to finish.
 
emoticon said:
Two big plays on defense masked the fact that the fins got their butts kicked on both sides of the ball from start to finish.
How many wins in a row did we have, masked by a 7pt loss causing people to now go full moron.

The intelligent posters will see what I did there.
 
Denver was the more physical team.
Denver had 6 sacks, Miami had 0
Denver had 459 yards, Miami had 223
Denver had 189 yards rushing Miami had 56
If not for that Gordon fumble, Denver wins 27-13.
Miami was beat down on both sides of the ball.

Game was not as close as that 20-13 score would indicate.
 
a bit of an overreaction.
Look, we lost. We didn't play well. Everyone loses.
There is a lot to work on, a lot to improve on.
Everyone is thinking that this is the end of the rebuild and that it is Super Bowl or bust.
Well, it's game 10 of Year Two, really the First year of the roster rebuild.
I am not saying that there are not concerns. But let's look at the facts realistically, and not freak out.
Denver has two good RBs, and our run defense is suspect. Yep, that hurt us.
Fangio is a really good defensive coach, and their d was ready, and they made our rookie QB look bad. Yep, seems right.
At Denver is a tough place to play.
A lot was going against us, and this season has been good since Week 3. Let's not all jump overboard like panicked rats because we lost a game we perceived we should have won.
If we lose next week at NY, then, different story.
After 5 wins in a row, that streak just gets hard to sustain. Especially when you're in a rebuild, and not established like KC and Pitt.
Hell, look at Baltimore this year. Not going well.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
It’s nothing new. Every time Miami is in a position like this to make a statement, to tie or take a division lead they lay an egg. But in this case it’s just a reminder that Miami isn’t quite there yet.
Well said. So true about past performances in this situation yet we can still have hope this team is on an upward trajectory.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Denver was the more physical team.
Denver had 6 sacks, Miami had 0
Denver had 459 yards, Miami had 223
Denver had 189 yards rushing Miami had 56
If not for that Gordon fumble, Denver wins 27-13.
Miami was beat down on both sides of the ball.

Game was not as close as that 20-13 score would indicate.
Meh. Miami was an INT in the end zone after an 86 yard drive away from tying it. Yes those numbers are putrid but they had a shot.

Regroup and beat the Jets and Cincy. All they can do.
 
