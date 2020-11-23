Thoughts on Fins finally getting recognition an then getting a beat down!

a bit of an overreaction.

Look, we lost. We didn't play well. Everyone loses.

There is a lot to work on, a lot to improve on.

Everyone is thinking that this is the end of the rebuild and that it is Super Bowl or bust.

Well, it's game 10 of Year Two, really the First year of the roster rebuild.

I am not saying that there are not concerns. But let's look at the facts realistically, and not freak out.

Denver has two good RBs, and our run defense is suspect. Yep, that hurt us.

Fangio is a really good defensive coach, and their d was ready, and they made our rookie QB look bad. Yep, seems right.

At Denver is a tough place to play.

A lot was going against us, and this season has been good since Week 3. Let's not all jump overboard like panicked rats because we lost a game we perceived we should have won.

If we lose next week at NY, then, different story.

After 5 wins in a row, that streak just gets hard to sustain. Especially when you're in a rebuild, and not established like KC and Pitt.

Hell, look at Baltimore this year. Not going well.