Thoughts on Fins finally getting recognition an then getting a beat down!

MT DOLPHINS
The hype was there for the taking. It just didn't happen.
It's only one game, but they got handed a beating like they were beating teams the previous 5 weeks.
Teams are aware. I wouldn't sleep on the Jets. Better prepare harder! They way the Broncos ran the ball yesterday ouch and the made Drew Lock look like Drew Brees!
