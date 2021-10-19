Thoughts on the Belichick Coaching Tree From a Former Dolphins Reporter

What’s the common problem?

Interestingly without Brady in New England, and without the winning, Belichick seems to be mortal all of the sudden as well and not too dis-similar from his own failed coaching tree. Prior to Brady, in Cleveland, people forget Belichick failed out. In short, trying to copy Bill doesn't work, because it wasn't Bill alone that was key to the Patriots success. Brady enabled the whole thing. Without the talented QB, and the buy in from the QB, and the winning that comes with it, torturing the players does not work. Perhaps it is already showing up in Miami, many think Xavien Howard, DeVante Parker, and Byron Jones could have played in the Jags game because their injuries were not that severe, but they simply cited injury and chose not to play.Add Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New York Giants coach Joe Judge to the expanding list of former Bill Belichick disciples who have or are failing as head coaches.That list previously included Matt Patricia, Eric Mangini, Josh McDaniels, and even Romeo Crennel — all fired after getting their chance to lead a team.Judge is 7-15 in his second season, including 1-5 this season. Flores is 16-22 without a playoff appearance in his third season, including 1-5 this season.So, why?This: All these coaches learned and generally followed the Belichick way in the manner they handled players, set organizational priorities, and dealt with people both inside and outside their organization.All of them ruled with an iron fist — as in, their way or the highway. All refused to stray from principles they learned under Belichick, even when those were failing. There was, at times, a feeling of paranoia, fear and even repression in locker rooms, according to multiple players.In short, the Belichick disciples didn’t exactly make coming to work every day a fun experience.They relied on gameday success to be everyone’s reward. Except none of them enjoyed consistent success on game days, so the formula often failed because there was no payoff for accepting the exhausting work atmosphere.This approach typically works with young players for a while because they don’t know any better. But it often meets resistance from veterans, which is why all the teams the disciples joined had to jettison so many veteran players.Another problem is even the young players can turn away from the Belichickian approach after a while.All of Belichick’s disciples believed it wasn’t good to raise any individual player above the rest.The problem is all players are different. Some need to feel empowered, and when they aren’t, they can react negatively.That was the problem with McDaniels in Denver with Jay Cutler. That has at times been the issue in Miami with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, receiver Kenny Stills, and even sometimes cornerback Xavien Howard.Belichick could get away with it because Tom Brady, who was clearly the reason the Patriots dominated for two decades, allowed himself to be grouped with everyone else and yelled at more than anyone, even as he was becoming arguably the best player in NFL history.But not everyone shares Brady’s willingness to be the first in line for blame when things are rough. Also, none of the Belichick disciples enjoyed a Brady type talent on their roster.They did, however, wear on people. With perhaps Crennel as the lone exception, all the Belichick disciples were hard to work with and for, according to past players and people within their organizations.And after a while, some players wanted out. Some assistant coaches wanted out. Top assistant coaching talent didn’t want to join in when vacancies happened. It’s not for everyone, folks.Brady also eventually wanted to exit, although it took two decades. One reason he was able to last so long was the reward — six Super Bowls — was so high.None of the other Belichick disciples have been able to offer their players such a reward, even as they act like insufferable mini-me Belichicks in other areas.And so the paranoia, the hard practices, the hard meetings, and long hours with little leeway and little reward take their toll.“After a while, it’s hard to buy into what a guy’s preaching when what he’s preaching isn’t working,” one former Lions player told OutKick. “You’re like, ‘Whatever man, let us play, let’s go, and see if that works, ’cause your way ain’t working.'”