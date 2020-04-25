Thoughts on Tua, Draft

I know the assumption is that Tua will sit for a year. But with the Coronavirus it's possible the NFL season starts late. That could help Tua in his rehab and give him a chance to be a day 1 starter. I know there was risk to this move, but I like that the organization went bold and not with a safer pick.



After Miami traded Tunsil last year the offensive line the Dolphins trotted out week-to-week was about expansion level talent-wise. No surprise that the Dolphins have placed an emphasis on building the line in the draft and free agency. None of those guys are sexy picks, but you still win up front in the NFL. I expect Jackson and Hunt to be the bookend tackles for Tua. To me, Hunt was right up there with Wilson, the Georgia OT who went late first. Jackson's ceiling is very high.



I am somewhat disappointed that the team didn't get one of the top runners. I was pretty certain Miami would take one of Swift, Taylor, Dobbins or Edwards-Helaire. KInd of surprised that Edwards-Helaire was the first one picked.



Excited to see how the Dolphins finish up the draft.