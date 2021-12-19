Thoughts….

Defensive scheme in the first quarter was awful. They got away from what they do best and it cost them.



Running game came ALIVE today. Offensive line did a really good job.



Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay are better than Gaskin and Ahmed. They both need to pay large roles as they make a push towards the playoffs.



Offensive coordinator needs to wise up. Why was he calling in packages that include Myles Gaskin when it's 3rd and short. They came up short both times. Duke was showing he could get the tough yards. It made no sense.



Another tough divisional game, was down 10-0, outscored the Jests 31-14 after that, and completely dominated the entire 2nd half.



Tua struggled, made some terrible throws, and some really good ones too. This is a TEAM, they don't rely on one man to win the game.



Coming off the bye, and dealing with COVID running through the team, they got that dub.