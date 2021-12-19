 Thoughts…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thoughts….

Tua didn’t have his best game but he also threw some beautiful passes and didn’t lose the game

Johnson needs to be in the game plan next week and better get the ball on 3rd and 1 . WTF was Flores thinking on that play???

I hated Flores the first half, but the staff made the adjustments.

Tough divisional game. Now matter which team is good or who’s bad, the Jets and Miami historically has these games where they are governed by a higher power. Today we fought through that.

Offense will look pretty good next week with Parker, Waddle and Johnson in the game. We need Holland back

Love our front four and love Wilkins as a RB option out of the backfield hahaha classic

We are a healthy team also
 
Is it just me or do all Linemen jump when the ball comes there way. Except Robert Hunt lol
 
Do not want to see Brissett either.
Do not want to see fake punts that do not work.
Do not want to see risky passes from own half to close the game.
Do not want to see clown show.
 
Win without what could be our best offensive and defensive players -- or at least two in the team picture.
 
Tua in the end did what he needed to do is help us win the game after a bye. Kyler Murray threw a pick-six and they lost to the Lions and the Lions are lower than the Jets as a team in the record.
 
For the life of me didn’t understand that one. Do they not have a gauge of what’s going on in the game?
 
I agree regarding Duke Johnson, they should’ve just ridden the hot hand, although Gaskin did have one nice run at the end there. I’d give the coaching staff credit for the adjustments they made at half time to ultimately come out and win the game. Nice commitment to the running game and we got some pretty good execution, best all year out of the running game. Just goes to show you that a running back can impact the running game. Duke Johnson was making runs that Gaskin could not and isn’t capable of. GAskin is so mediocre. I hope they add another one next year, we need studs in the stable who have power, vision, quickness, etc.
 
Man sometimes Tua’s physical limitations bring me down.
 
QBs are going to have bad games (This was not a horrible game for Tua though).

If we start thinking less of Tua for this game, then I guess Murray is not very good either, with how he looked against the Lions.
 
Defensive scheme in the first quarter was awful. They got away from what they do best and it cost them.

Running game came ALIVE today. Offensive line did a really good job.

Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay are better than Gaskin and Ahmed. They both need to pay large roles as they make a push towards the playoffs.

Offensive coordinator needs to wise up. Why was he calling in packages that include Myles Gaskin when it's 3rd and short. They came up short both times. Duke was showing he could get the tough yards. It made no sense.

Another tough divisional game, was down 10-0, outscored the Jests 31-14 after that, and completely dominated the entire 2nd half.

Tua struggled, made some terrible throws, and some really good ones too. This is a TEAM, they don't rely on one man to win the game.

Coming off the bye, and dealing with COVID running through the team, they got that dub.
 
I'd also give the line some credit. They have opened holes this year, but we just didn't have backs that can hit them or break a tackle. Johnson hit the holes and carried people with him. Was nice to see.
 
