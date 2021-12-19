Thoughts….

EasyRider
Tua didn’t have his best game but he also threw some beautiful passes and didn’t lose the game
Johnson needs to be in the game plan next week and better get the ball on 3rd and 1 . WTF was Flores thinking on that play???
I hated Flores the first half, but the staff made the adjustments.
Tough divisional game. Now matter which team is good or who’s bad, the Jets and Miami historically has these games where they are governed by a higher power. Today we fought through that.
Offense will look pretty good next week with Parker, Waddle and Johnson in the game. We need Holland back
Love our front four and love Wilkins as a RB option out of the backfield hahaha classic
We are a healthy team also
