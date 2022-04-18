Three reasons why I feel the offensive line is going to be better this year!



1) New Aquisition's - we added two veteran offensive linemen of significant capabilities.



2) Our new Coaching staff will have better game plans that will include our improved group of running backs and our already pretty good group of receivers. This will work hand in hand with a more effective offensive line. In a sense, each groups play will act in concert with the other two groups play with a gestalt effect (an organized group that is perceived greater than the sum of its individual parts).



3) The addition of more coaches, many with college football coaching experience and even more with multiple NFL coaching experiences and some with NFL player credentials. I cannot imagine this group being unable to provide the individual player support we need to make this offense great.



Do not forget that we will be bringing in more players via the draft, likely to be followed by some more free agent additions. The positions these new "players play" (Sibilance - LOL) will tell us a lot more about how the coaching staff feels about our current group of players.



We may not have much to talk about from here to the draft, but I feel we have an enormous number of changes going on that should give us a lot to think about.



Just imagine a lot of our posters thinking about stuff before they post as opposed to some of the hyperbolic, emotion driven, poorly worded posts that have become common place.