 Three Reasons Why Tretter To Phins Makes Sense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Three Reasons Why Tretter To Phins Makes Sense

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,616
Reaction score
46,472
Location
The offseason doldrums...
phinphanatic.com

Three reasons why J.C. Tretter to the Miami Dolphins makes sense

The most high prized free agent offensive lineman, J.C. Tretter, is still left on the board and has made no indications on where his future will be, but on...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

I agree. Deiter is good but Tretter is better and that gives us flexibility with Deiter at Guard and as Tretter's backup.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
2,075
Reaction score
4,042
Anyone who actually studies this stuff but aren’t his knees jacked up? Feel like teams want the summer to come along or maybe he wants to wait a bit before signing because a failed physical now likely means another chance this year gets really tough.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,967
Reaction score
7,718
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Dolphinator530 said:
Anyone who actually studies this stuff but aren’t his knees jacked up? Feel like teams want the summer to come along or maybe he wants to wait a bit before signing because a failed physical now likely means another chance this year gets really tough.
Click to expand...
Was reading Browns fans comments yesterday. They hate losing him, but all said his knees are eventually shot and that the last 2 years he basically never practiced. Still showed up on Sunday's though obviously
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2003
Messages
4,460
Reaction score
2,183
Age
58
Location
Oviedo Florida
I would like us to either upgrade the center position or right tackle. I think Hunt being left at right guard is the best option for the team and him. He can become an all pro guard if we could leave him there and let him mature.

I know he did not practice at all last year, but he definitely showed up on Sundays. At some point though, those knees are going to keep him from playing really really well.
 
G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
414
Reaction score
414
I think we will address the center position with the first pick in the draft. If we miss our guy, Tretter will probably still be available afterwards.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
3,241
Reaction score
3,482
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Greer17 said:
I think we will address the center position with the first pick in the draft. If we miss our guy, Tretter will probably still be available afterwards.
Click to expand...
I think you may be right. The next wave of free agency will happen right after the draft.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom