 Three Weeks From Manana | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Three Weeks From Manana

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,633
Reaction score
7,611
Location
Allentown, Pa
I remember being a 20 something taking all my vacations to Fort Lauderdale, the last week of July. I’d go by myself.

Nothing better than those two a days. I’d sit a restaurant across the street for 4-5 hours to kill time after taking a taxi to Davie.

One time I ran out of money with a day and a half to go because the taxi ride was $50 a day back and forth to Fort Lauderdale. I had enough money to go to the airport from my hotel (which I actually didn’t and the taxi driver took me to the airport anyway).

I think I managed a snickers bar out of a vending machine the last night.

When I arrived back in Pa around lunch time I had my dad take me right to my favorite pizza joint for a large pie that I devoured. It was torture that morning in the terminal watching people have their breakfast and coffee and me not having a dime available to me. I probably got a bag pretzels on the plane that tasted like crab legs.

That’s my story, no regrets.

Another time I decided to shave my head at the hotel before heading to practice because it was so hot the previous day. Did I remember sunscreen? Nope. I couldn’t even shower without pain. I’d rather not eat for a day and a half than have to deal with that sun burn again.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
13,023
Reaction score
20,198
The Ghost said:
I remember being a 20 something taking all my vacations to Fort Lauderdale, the last week of July. I’d go by myself.

Nothing better than those two a days. I’d sit a restaurant across the street for 4-5 hours to kill time after taking a taxi to Davie.

One time I ran out of money with a day and a half to go because the taxi ride was $50 a day back and forth to Fort Lauderdale. I had enough money to go to the airport from my hotel (which I actually didn’t and the taxi driver took me to the airport anyway).

I think I managed a snickers bar out of a vending machine the last night.

When I arrived back in Pa around lunch time I had my dad take me right to my favorite pizza joint for a large pie that I devoured. It was torture that morning in the terminal watching people have their breakfast and coffee and me not having a dime available to me. I probably got a bag pretzels on the plane that tasted like crab legs.

That’s my story, no regrets.

Another time I decided to shave my head at the hotel before heading to practice because it was so hot the previous day. Did I remember sunscreen? Nope. I couldn’t even shower without pain. I’d rather not eat for a day and a half than have to deal with that sun burn again.
Click to expand...
that's some dolphins love right there.

i opened a business in the late '80s near St. Thomas University (formerly Biscayne College) in North Miami.

it was a good location for the business, but one of the major benefits for me was that I could leave my employees every day during training camp and go take in all the open practices.

i went to law school later on at Nova University, and the team followed me up there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom