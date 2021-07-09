Three Weeks From Manana

I remember being a 20 something taking all my vacations to Fort Lauderdale, the last week of July. I’d go by myself.



Nothing better than those two a days. I’d sit a restaurant across the street for 4-5 hours to kill time after taking a taxi to Davie.



One time I ran out of money with a day and a half to go because the taxi ride was $50 a day back and forth to Fort Lauderdale. I had enough money to go to the airport from my hotel (which I actually didn’t and the taxi driver took me to the airport anyway).



I think I managed a snickers bar out of a vending machine the last night.



When I arrived back in Pa around lunch time I had my dad take me right to my favorite pizza joint for a large pie that I devoured. It was torture that morning in the terminal watching people have their breakfast and coffee and me not having a dime available to me. I probably got a bag pretzels on the plane that tasted like crab legs.



That’s my story, no regrets.



Another time I decided to shave my head at the hotel before heading to practice because it was so hot the previous day. Did I remember sunscreen? Nope. I couldn’t even shower without pain. I’d rather not eat for a day and a half than have to deal with that sun burn again.