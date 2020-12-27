 Thurman Thomas - I need to ask him for forgiveness lol | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thurman Thomas - I need to ask him for forgiveness lol

M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
163
Reaction score
193
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
I'm 51 but, as a young 20 something sports idiot fan I wished that he would blow his knee out. They just put the dagger in our season
so many times. Anyone remember the AFC Championship game of 92? We were that good on offense. Our passing game was similar to
the Chiefs of today, in fact our running game was much like KC. Our defense was just average again much like KC. Can't believe it
looks like it's going to be us and them for the forseable future.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,051
Reaction score
1,825
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
In 1992, we started out 6-0, but went 5-5 the last ten games. We really bogged down and the offense wasn't as explosive as it had been.
I often wonder how that season would have ended had Buffalo not come back against the Houston Oilers. We beat the Chargers, then likely would have played the Chiefs, i think, or the Oilers. Had we gone to the Super Bowl, we would have played JJ and the Cowboys in their first appearance. I know Dallas trashed Buffalo, but that Buffalo team was damaged from having lost the previous 2, and I don't think they roll Marino pre-achilles and Shula. In that Super Bowl, Buffalo got some bad bounces and things snowballed against a mentally damaged team.
I would love to check into a parallel universe and see how that season ends without the Bills vs Oilers comeback.
 
M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
163
Reaction score
193
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
Bopkin02 said:
In 1992, we started out 6-0, but went 5-5 the last ten games. We really bogged down and the offense wasn't as explosive as it had been.
I often wonder how that season would have ended had Buffalo not come back against the Houston Oilers. We beat the Chargers, then likely would have played the Chiefs, i think, or the Oilers. Had we gone to the Super Bowl, we would have played JJ and the Cowboys in their first appearance. I know Dallas trashed Buffalo, but that Buffalo team was damaged from having lost the previous 2, and I don't think they roll Marino pre-achilles and Shula. In that Super Bowl, Buffalo got some bad bounces and things snowballed against a mentally damaged team.
I would love to check into a parallel universe and see how that season ends without the Bills vs Oilers comeback.
Click to expand...
Your right we did go 5-5. Tom Olivadoti's defense started caving in. His name is mud in Miami. Yes, I remember watching the Oiler-Bills game. I knew we were in trouble when the Bills made that comeback. If i'm not mistaken I think we beat the Oiler's and that run n shoot offense that year with Warren Moon. They were yrs ahead of their time throwing the ball. That Bills-Oiler's game should of been over in the first half.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
5,133
Reaction score
3,273
The Bills are my most hated team...

As a Laker fan...the Celtics hate can't compare to the Bills hate.

As a Yankee fan...the Sox hate can't compare to the Bills hate.

Thomas was the most 3rd and 8, getting the backbreaking 1st down out of the backfield player I have seen in my 51 years around the sun.

All that to say...no apologies come from me to them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom