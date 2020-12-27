Thurman Thomas - I need to ask him for forgiveness lol

In 1992, we started out 6-0, but went 5-5 the last ten games. We really bogged down and the offense wasn't as explosive as it had been.

I often wonder how that season would have ended had Buffalo not come back against the Houston Oilers. We beat the Chargers, then likely would have played the Chiefs, i think, or the Oilers. Had we gone to the Super Bowl, we would have played JJ and the Cowboys in their first appearance. I know Dallas trashed Buffalo, but that Buffalo team was damaged from having lost the previous 2, and I don't think they roll Marino pre-achilles and Shula. In that Super Bowl, Buffalo got some bad bounces and things snowballed against a mentally damaged team.

I would love to check into a parallel universe and see how that season ends without the Bills vs Oilers comeback.