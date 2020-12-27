Thurman Thomas - I need to ask him for forgiveness lol

Michael Morris
I'm 51 but, as a young 20 something sports idiot fan I wished that he would blow his knee out. They just put the dagger in our season
so many times. Anyone remember the AFC Championship game of 92? We were that good on offense. Our passing game was similar to
the Chiefs of today, in fact our running game was much like KC. Our defense was just average again much like KC. Can't believe it
looks like it's going to be us and them for the forseable future.
