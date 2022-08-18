Thurs. 8/18 Media Only Practice Reports HERE!!!

Fin-Loco
Holland was the dominant player yesterday. He reeled in two picks from Tua. This is what training camp is all about. Offense pushing defense and defense pushing offense. Through competition, the entire team continues to improve. Holland seems to already be at a borderline legendary level and could become a major force. I'm not going to go order him a gold jacket just yet, but he's arguably our best player on defense. One player whose name we'd like to see more of in the TC reports is his sophomore colleague Phillips. They're being smart and safe with Waddle. We don't know what his issue is and McD said he could play if needed but whatever it is, they've kept him out for the last couple days just to be safe. I doubt he plays on Sat. McD is being cagey about telling us who is playing on Sat so, I guess we'll see.
As always, we should see a McD PC around 9:45 and then media tweets in the noon hour once practice concludes. Anyone miss Omar yet? I don't.
The next time we see the Phins after today will be in Sat's game! 24 days until the opener!
