Looks less windy here today, pretty sure they will be in pads again, im sure the offense wants some revenge.



Couple things I forgot to mention, there seems to be an added element to our defense when it comes to turnovers, I’ve seen several occasions the last two days where the punch is now in play.



Byron Jones executed it perfectly yesterday, came off his receiver to meet the back in the flat and punched the ball out with his fist.