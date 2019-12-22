Tiebreaker question

FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Apr 27, 2018
576
663
27
Hard Rock Stadium
This may have been answered, may be a dumb question, and if it is please move it to its rightful spot.

however, I know The tiebreaker is strength of schedule for draft picks.

but is it which team has the stronger strength of schedule or weaker strength of schedule that picks in the higher spot?
 
steeda

steeda

Jan 27, 2005
1,203
72
West Palm Beach, FL
This is how I understand it works.

If two teams have the same record, the team with the weaker SOS picks first. If both teams have the same SOS, a coin is flipped.
 
A

Andyman

Mar 5, 2004
1,598
662
Ottawa, Canada
steeda said:
This is how I understand it works.

The team with the weaker SOS picks first. If both teams have the same SOS, a coin is flipped.
not sure about the coin flip thing but your first part is right. I would think you could have better than a coin flip solution after just one tiebreaker
 
