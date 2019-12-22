Tiebreaker question

FinPhan54
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2018
- Messages
- 576
- Reaction score
- 663
- Age
- 27
- Location
- Hard Rock Stadium
This may have been answered, may be a dumb question, and if it is please move it to its rightful spot.
however, I know The tiebreaker is strength of schedule for draft picks.
but is it which team has the stronger strength of schedule or weaker strength of schedule that picks in the higher spot?
however, I know The tiebreaker is strength of schedule for draft picks.
but is it which team has the stronger strength of schedule or weaker strength of schedule that picks in the higher spot?