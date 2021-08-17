 Tim Tebow released, should we go for him? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tim Tebow released, should we go for him?

1972forever

juniorseau55 said:
I'm just saying, I"m wondering if our coaching staff is interested in him.
Exactly why would they be interested in him? He offers nothing as an NFL player and if he couldn’t play for his former college coach on one of the worst rosters in the NFL, why would Flores want the distraction of a player in camp who has zero chance of ever playing in the NFL again.
 
Oh, you mean the guy that just got dumped by his old team because he was incompetent at his position. I'm sure front offices around the league are salivating like Pavlov's dogs at the opportunity.
 
