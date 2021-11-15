Time for Real Changes With Officials

SF Dolphin Fan said: Had a chance to just sit back and watch a few games yesterday. I came away thinking the NFL really needs to make some changes in terms of officials.



Just recently, there was the issue in the Bears game, (the official hip thing) which should never happen. So many games now are affected by missed calls.



The solution? First, I think the NFL needs to hire and train officials. Secondly, I think officials calls should be reviewable. Thirdly, an evaluation system needs to be put in place for officials. Keep the best of the best.



The technology is there to see virtually every angle on a play. The camera crews are amazing. Why not use this technology to get as close as possible to the correct call?



Maybe each team gets four challenges, rather than three. So we aren't slowing down the game. Click to expand...

Games have ALWAYS had missed calls. Baseball has full time umpires and yet there are missed calls and different strike zones all the time. The NBA has full time refs and they make errors all the time.I would rather put up with human error than use technology on more plays in a game. In fact I would love to do away with replays altogether. It slows the game down and less than 40% of replays are overturned. In fact I think if a coach request a replay and it’s not overturned, the team should lose Their timeouts for the rest of the game. That would speed the game up.As far as the officials in the NFL are concerned. They all are trained and have risen up by being ref’s in high school and college before getting a position in the NFL. They are human and human makes mistakes. I’m okay with that and over time mistakes seem to even out.