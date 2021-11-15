 Time for Real Changes With Officials | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time for Real Changes With Officials

SF Dolphin Fan

Had a chance to just sit back and watch a few games yesterday. I came away thinking the NFL really needs to make some changes in terms of officials.

Just recently, there was the issue in the Bears game, (the official hip thing) which should never happen. So many games now are affected by missed calls.

The solution? First, I think the NFL needs to hire and train officials. Secondly, I think officials calls should be reviewable. Thirdly, an evaluation system needs to be put in place for officials. Keep the best of the best.

The technology is there to see virtually every angle on a play. The camera crews are amazing. Why not use this technology to get as close as possible to the correct call?

Maybe each team gets four challenges, rather than three. So we aren't slowing down the game.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

Might sound stupid but there should be a system in place for refs, the same way you go from high school to college to the NFL based on performance.

Keep metrics on these college refs, the ones that do an amazing job should get an opportunity at the NFL level and the ones in the NFL who don't should be "demoted"
 
dolfan91

I saw several missed calls and bad calls in the games I watched yesterday. Frustrating to say the least. Especially in lue of the Roughing the passer call on Holland. There were similar hits not called yesterday. Pissed me off.
 
TradeTua

Yeah holding calls, non holding calls that should be. Pass Int. non calls, late hit on QB's that should be called. Like with Tua. This favoritism teams/players has to stop. This is why they say the NFL is fixed.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

The ref in the Bears game was terrible...

The NFL should be worried if the refs are in on the take....
 
utahphinsfan

Another example. It was not holding on Hockenson (Lions TE). This moved Detroit back and played into the missed FG that probably cost them the win
 
royalshank

I agree w this but I don’t think the NFL cares enough to fix it. When everyone is talking about a blown call that’s clicks and chatter and attention. Heck, they throw flags in Q4 of nationally televised games getting out of hand to try and keep it close. They don’t call roughing on non-star QBs as much as stars. They will never do anything other than the window dressing change here or there to shut the fans up - yet turns out to be half baked solution like the dreaded “football move” that no one - even the refs - can’t explain. I can’t stand the NFL under Goodell.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Right. I'm not saying the officials are missing things on purpose. But that call should be reviewable. Maybe it's by someone in the booth or in NY. Take pressure off the officials.
 
royalshank

And they wouldn’t even care. Owners are getting richer and richer, revenues growing. They don’t give a hoot about blown calls. If they did, they would have put the Saints in the SB instead of the Rams that year w the PI and personal head to head rolled into one that they just ignored. The league does not care.
 
1972forever

Games have ALWAYS had missed calls. Baseball has full time umpires and yet there are missed calls and different strike zones all the time. The NBA has full time refs and they make errors all the time.

I would rather put up with human error than use technology on more plays in a game. In fact I would love to do away with replays altogether. It slows the game down and less than 40% of replays are overturned. In fact I think if a coach request a replay and it’s not overturned, the team should lose Their timeouts for the rest of the game. That would speed the game up.

As far as the officials in the NFL are concerned. They all are trained and have risen up by being ref’s in high school and college before getting a position in the NFL. They are human and human makes mistakes. I’m okay with that and over time mistakes seem to even out.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

The NFL has to take away, or change the perception that games are fixed.

Obviously, not all calls are going to be correct. Things are going to be missed. But I believe the NFL could do more to get it closer to correct and to make the game more tolerable for the fan.

A loss is hard to take. Add in bad calls and it's even harder for fans.
 
utahphinsfan

College games are reviewed on site.

All NFL calls got to HQ which (tin foil hat time) allows the league to advance their narrative
 
1972forever

Every ref in the NFL is graded on every play by the NFL. . There are ref’s who are not rehired after every season but the NFL doesn’t make a big deal about it by posting it in the media. They simply hire new refs to replace those refs which weren’t retained.
 
1972forever

I have never felt NFL games are fixed. I have no idea why anyone would think they are just because a ref makes a call they disagree with.

Perhaps if sports betting was totally illegal, as it should be. No one would be worried about games being fixed.
 
