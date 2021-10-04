Time For the Owner to think about a new GM

fins317
It is pretty depressing reading the disappointment in the fans as we are only in week 4 of the season! I too walked into this season believing we were going to improve upon the previous years performance. I, like many others, quickly realized our dreams of becoming a playoff team were smashed and we are no closer than we were years ago. Yes, we are negative after decades of poor decisions. It starts from the top. I will first point the finger at the owner who has selected the General Managers and ask, "who is he listening to for advice?" Whoever that is, he/she needs to be muted and replaced by a person of competence. Next, the talent on this team is below par and the person who is responsible is Chris Grier. Chris was promoted to Director of College Scouting for Miami in 2007. In 2016, he was promoted to General Manager. It is fair to evaluate the drafts of Miami since 2007 through 2021. While he has hit on some picks, he has more misses and those players in the top 4 rounds, we do not seem to re-sign them. I believe this year is lost and Ross needs to find a new General Manager quickly. The new GM needs to rip out our scouts now and replace them in order for this team to prepare for the 2022 draft. I am not ready to pull the pin on Flores who will be evaluated by the new General Manager. Yes, like many on these boards, I have the luxury of playing Monday Morning QB. But, past performance is a predictor of future performance. If we expect our GM to suddenly start hitting picks, then we the fans and Ross are insane!
Below is a table of our Draft Picks:
|RD #
|2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
|1A
|Ted Ginn
|Jake Long
|Vontae Davis
|Jared Odrick
|Mike Pouncey
|Ryan Tannehill
|Dion Jordan
|Ja'Wuan James
|DeVAnte Parker
|Laremy Tunsil
|Charles Harris
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Christian Wilkins
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Jaylen Waddle
|1B
|Austin Jackson
|Jaelen Phillips
|1C
|Noah Igbinoghene
|2A
|John Beck
|Phillip Merling
|Pat White
|Koa Misi
|Daniel Thomas
|Jonathan Martin
|Jamar Taylor
|Jaris Landry
|Jordan Phillips
|Xavien Howard
|Raekwon McMillan
|Mike Gesicki
|Robert Hunt
|Javon Holland
|2B
|Samson Satele
|Chad Henne
|Sean Smith
|Raekwon Davis
|Liam Eichenberg
|3A
|Lorenzo Booker
|Kendall Langford
|Patrick Turner
|John Jerry
|Olivier Vernon
|Dallas Thomas
|Billy Turner
|Kenyan Drake
|Cordell Tankersley
|Jerome Baker
|Michael Dieter
|Brandon Jones
|Hunter Long
|3B
|Michael Egnew
|Will Davis
|4A
|Paul Soliai
|Shawn Murphy
|Brian Hartline
|A.J. Edds
|Clyde Gates
|Lamar Miller
|Jelani Jenkins
|Walt Aikens
|Jamil Douglas
|Leonte Carroo
|Durham Smythe
|Soloman Kindley
|4B
|Edmond Gates
|Dion Sims
|Kalen Ballage
|5A
|John Nalbone
|Serrick McManis
|Josh Kaddu
|Mike Gillislee
|Arthur Lynch
|Bobby McCAin
|Isaac Asiata
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Jason Strowbridge
|5B
|Chris Clemons
|Nolan Carroll
|Caleb Sturgis
|Jordan Tripp
|Jay Ajayi
|Davon Godchaux
|Curtis Weaver
|5C
|Reshad Jones
|Cedric Thompson
|5D
|Tony Lippett
|6A
|Reagan Maui'a
|Donald Thomas
|Andrew Gardner
|Charles Clay
|Matt Hazel
|Jakeem Grant
|Vincent Taylor
|Cornell Armstrong
|Isaiah Prince
|Blake Ferguson
|6B
|Drew Mormino
|Lex Hilliard
|Jordan Lucas
|7A
|Kelvin Smith
|Lionel Dotson
|J.D. Folsom
|Chris McCoy
|Frank Kearse
|B.J. Cunningham
|Don Jones
|Terrence Fede
|Brandon Doughty
|Isaiah Ford
|Quentin Poling
|Chandler Cox
|Malcolm Perry
|Larnel Coleman
|7B
|Brandon Fields
|Austin Spitler
|Jimmy Wilson
|Rishard Matthews
|Jordan Lucas
|Jason Sanders
|Myles Gaskin
|Gerrid Doaks
|7C
|Abraham Wright