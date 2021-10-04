Time For the Owner to think about a new GM

RD # 2007 2008​ 2009​ 2010​ 2011​ 2012​ 2013​ 2014​ 2015​ 2016​ 2017​ 2018​ 2019​ 2020​ 2021​ 1A Ted Ginn Jake Long Vontae Davis Jared Odrick Mike Pouncey Ryan Tannehill Dion Jordan Ja'Wuan James DeVAnte Parker Laremy Tunsil Charles Harris Minkah Fitzpatrick Christian Wilkins Tua Tagovailoa Jaylen Waddle 1B Austin Jackson Jaelen Phillips 1C Noah Igbinoghene 2A John Beck Phillip Merling Pat White Koa Misi Daniel Thomas Jonathan Martin Jamar Taylor Jaris Landry Jordan Phillips Xavien Howard Raekwon McMillan Mike Gesicki Robert Hunt Javon Holland 2B Samson Satele Chad Henne Sean Smith Raekwon Davis Liam Eichenberg 3A Lorenzo Booker Kendall Langford Patrick Turner John Jerry Olivier Vernon Dallas Thomas Billy Turner Kenyan Drake Cordell Tankersley Jerome Baker Michael Dieter Brandon Jones Hunter Long 3B Michael Egnew Will Davis 4A Paul Soliai Shawn Murphy Brian Hartline A.J. Edds Clyde Gates Lamar Miller Jelani Jenkins Walt Aikens Jamil Douglas Leonte Carroo Durham Smythe Soloman Kindley 4B Edmond Gates Dion Sims Kalen Ballage 5A John Nalbone Serrick McManis Josh Kaddu Mike Gillislee Arthur Lynch Bobby McCAin Isaac Asiata Andrew Van Ginkel Jason Strowbridge 5B Chris Clemons Nolan Carroll Caleb Sturgis Jordan Tripp Jay Ajayi Davon Godchaux Curtis Weaver 5C Reshad Jones Cedric Thompson 5D Tony Lippett 6A Reagan Maui'a Donald Thomas Andrew Gardner Charles Clay Matt Hazel Jakeem Grant Vincent Taylor Cornell Armstrong Isaiah Prince Blake Ferguson 6B Drew Mormino Lex Hilliard Jordan Lucas 7A Kelvin Smith Lionel Dotson J.D. Folsom Chris McCoy Frank Kearse B.J. Cunningham Don Jones Terrence Fede Brandon Doughty Isaiah Ford Quentin Poling Chandler Cox Malcolm Perry Larnel Coleman 7B Brandon Fields Austin Spitler Jimmy Wilson Rishard Matthews Jordan Lucas Jason Sanders Myles Gaskin Gerrid Doaks 7C Abraham Wright

It is pretty depressing reading the disappointment in the fans as we are only in week 4 of the season! I too walked into this season believing we were going to improve upon the previous years performance. I, like many others, quickly realized our dreams of becoming a playoff team were smashed and we are no closer than we were years ago. Yes, we are negative after decades of poor decisions. It starts from the top. I will first point the finger at the owner who has selected the General Managers and ask, "who is he listening to for advice?" Whoever that is, he/she needs to be muted and replaced by a person of competence. Next, the talent on this team is below par and the person who is responsible is Chris Grier. Chris was promoted to Director of College Scouting for Miami in 2007. In 2016, he was promoted to General Manager. It is fair to evaluate the drafts of Miami since 2007 through 2021. While he has hit on some picks, he has more misses and those players in the top 4 rounds, we do not seem to re-sign them. I believe this year is lost and Ross needs to find a new General Manager quickly. The new GM needs to rip out our scouts now and replace them in order for this team to prepare for the 2022 draft. I am not ready to pull the pin on Flores who will be evaluated by the new General Manager. Yes, like many on these boards, I have the luxury of playing Monday Morning QB. But, past performance is a predictor of future performance. If we expect our GM to suddenly start hitting picks, then we the fans and Ross are insane!Below is a table of our Draft Picks: