Time For the Owner to think about a new GM

fins317

fins317

Apr 23, 2005
It is pretty depressing reading the disappointment in the fans as we are only in week 4 of the season! I too walked into this season believing we were going to improve upon the previous years performance. I, like many others, quickly realized our dreams of becoming a playoff team were smashed and we are no closer than we were years ago. Yes, we are negative after decades of poor decisions. It starts from the top. I will first point the finger at the owner who has selected the General Managers and ask, "who is he listening to for advice?" Whoever that is, he/she needs to be muted and replaced by a person of competence. Next, the talent on this team is below par and the person who is responsible is Chris Grier. Chris was promoted to Director of College Scouting for Miami in 2007. In 2016, he was promoted to General Manager. It is fair to evaluate the drafts of Miami since 2007 through 2021. While he has hit on some picks, he has more misses and those players in the top 4 rounds, we do not seem to re-sign them. I believe this year is lost and Ross needs to find a new General Manager quickly. The new GM needs to rip out our scouts now and replace them in order for this team to prepare for the 2022 draft. I am not ready to pull the pin on Flores who will be evaluated by the new General Manager. Yes, like many on these boards, I have the luxury of playing Monday Morning QB. But, past performance is a predictor of future performance. If we expect our GM to suddenly start hitting picks, then we the fans and Ross are insane!

Below is a table of our Draft Picks:
RD #2007
2008​
2009​
2010​
2011​
2012​
2013​
2014​
2015​
2016​
2017​
2018​
2019​
2020​
2021​
1ATed GinnJake LongVontae DavisJared OdrickMike PounceyRyan TannehillDion JordanJa'Wuan JamesDeVAnte ParkerLaremy TunsilCharles HarrisMinkah FitzpatrickChristian WilkinsTua TagovailoaJaylen Waddle
1BAustin JacksonJaelen Phillips
1CNoah Igbinoghene
2AJohn BeckPhillip MerlingPat WhiteKoa MisiDaniel ThomasJonathan MartinJamar TaylorJaris LandryJordan PhillipsXavien HowardRaekwon McMillanMike GesickiRobert HuntJavon Holland
2BSamson SateleChad HenneSean SmithRaekwon DavisLiam Eichenberg
3ALorenzo BookerKendall LangfordPatrick TurnerJohn JerryOlivier VernonDallas ThomasBilly TurnerKenyan DrakeCordell TankersleyJerome BakerMichael DieterBrandon JonesHunter Long
3BMichael EgnewWill Davis
4APaul SoliaiShawn MurphyBrian HartlineA.J. EddsClyde GatesLamar MillerJelani JenkinsWalt AikensJamil DouglasLeonte CarrooDurham SmytheSoloman Kindley
4BEdmond GatesDion SimsKalen Ballage
5AJohn NalboneSerrick McManisJosh KadduMike GillisleeArthur LynchBobby McCAinIsaac AsiataAndrew Van GinkelJason Strowbridge
5BChris ClemonsNolan CarrollCaleb SturgisJordan TrippJay AjayiDavon GodchauxCurtis Weaver
5CReshad JonesCedric Thompson
5DTony Lippett
6AReagan Maui'aDonald ThomasAndrew GardnerCharles ClayMatt HazelJakeem GrantVincent TaylorCornell ArmstrongIsaiah PrinceBlake Ferguson
6BDrew MorminoLex HilliardJordan Lucas
7AKelvin SmithLionel DotsonJ.D. FolsomChris McCoyFrank KearseB.J. CunninghamDon JonesTerrence FedeBrandon DoughtyIsaiah FordQuentin PolingChandler CoxMalcolm PerryLarnel Coleman
7BBrandon FieldsAustin SpitlerJimmy WilsonRishard MatthewsJordan LucasJason SandersMyles GaskinGerrid Doaks
7CAbraham Wright
 
