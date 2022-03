I like the one where he throws the ball 10 yards and the guy takes it for 20 or 30 more. Oh you said one play! my bad, that was several like by several I mean 90% plays. I just realized why they got Tyreek Hill and Jaylen waddle!! You can throw the ball 10 yards and they can take it to the house! awesome strategy bravo bravo Dolphins Hell of a way to disguise your quarterbacks weak arm.