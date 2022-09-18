 Time to do something the Fins haven't done in 25 years....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time to do something the Fins haven't done in 25 years.......

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Go get a win in Baltimore!! Now just because I won't be there this time doesn't mean we can't go get it. I truly believe that this game will be a marker for whether or not this team is ready to take that "next step" and be a playoff caliber team or be the same old team we've grown accustomed to, one that has some magical moments in it but always falls short when it really matters. Playoff caliber teams go out and manage to win games like this, in my opinion. It's an early test, yes, yet one that is a HUGE marker of where this team is when compared to the KC's and Buffalo's of the NFL.......Finsup!!!!!:cheers:
 
