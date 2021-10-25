Time To Phase Players Out

The problem is that the closer a staff gets to being fired the more they cling to the devil's they know. It's time to get Noah on the field. I'd rather him give up multiple plays a game than see a mediocre veteran give up one. Time to get Hunter Long on the field. I don't care if the barely knows the playbook. It doesn't matter if Smythe or Shaheen know the playbook because they are incredibly limited players who limit the team when they can't be kept in the small scope of things they can do. Time to forget Cethan Carter is on the roster since he's already easy to forget he's on the roster.



Time to abandon the Preston Williams experiment. Time to stop making Tua feel like he's one mistake away from losing his job and just let the guy play football, he's getting averaging almost 300 YPG and 3 TD's a game once you subtract the Buffalo game.