Time To Phase Players Out

Time to start developing the future. This season was over when every single offseason move backfired.
Long needs to be active, less Shaheen and Smythe
Coleman needs to be the inactive one, noah needs to play.
Find a way to play Kindley on the O-line.
Jones and Holland need to be the safeties, mcourty and Rowe are done, they need phased out.
If you went with the youth movement in the offseason running off all the veterans then you might as well go all the way with the youth on the field and see who is worth bringing back next year.
