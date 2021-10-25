 Time To Phase Players Out | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Time To Phase Players Out

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Time to start developing the future. This season was over when every single offseason move backfired.

Long needs to be active, less Shaheen and Smythe

Coleman needs to be the inactive one, noah needs to play.

Find a way to play Kindley on the O-line.

Jones and Holland need to be the safeties, mcourty and Rowe are done, they need phased out.

If you went with the youth movement in the offseason running off all the veterans then you might as well go all the way with the youth on the field and see who is worth bringing back next year.
 
What if just replaced the whole team's jerseys with Jets jerseys? Throw a ticket to NY in there and see if the problem solves itself.

Except for X and Gesicki
 
DolfanISS said:
These guys are too stupid. They’ll probably trade for Watson and try to win with the vets. I agree with you.
You’re right, they’re too damn stubborn. Despite all Flore’s talk about evaluating but he doesn’t want to evaluate the players they keep having inactive every week. You’re 1-6 without your own draft pick, try to get something out of this season.
 
I 100% agree on getting Long (TE) going and ditching Smythe and Shaheen. Done with them. Smythe's crappy blocking literally lost us the game vs Jax last week. Him getting blown up allowed the DT to get in on M. Brown's legs before he could get any 'Mo.
 
Seriously, Devante Parker should just be left inactive rest of the year if he's ever healthy again.

Malcolm Brown should be cut and Doaks should be brought up
 
After the youth movement went so well the 1st time... it makes perfect sense to let them do it all over again. Now they know what not to do!
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Time to start developing the future. This season was over when every single offseason move backfired.

Long needs to be active, less Shaheen and Smythe

Coleman needs to be the inactive one, noah needs to play.

Find a way to play Kindley on the O-line.

Jones and Holland need to be the safeties, mcourty and Rowe are done, they need phased out.

If you went with the youth movement in the offseason running off all the veterans then you might as well go all the way with the youth on the field and see who is worth bringing back next year.
Allen would love to see Noah playing next week. He would just spend the entire game throwing to whichever receiver Noah is suppose to be covering. That should be good for about 400 yards passing and 4 or 5 TD passes. Noah doesn’t need to be phased into the defense, he just needs to be traded for a 7th round pick or cut.

He has zero cover skills as an NFL CB.
 
The problem is that the closer a staff gets to being fired the more they cling to the devil's they know. It's time to get Noah on the field. I'd rather him give up multiple plays a game than see a mediocre veteran give up one. Time to get Hunter Long on the field. I don't care if the barely knows the playbook. It doesn't matter if Smythe or Shaheen know the playbook because they are incredibly limited players who limit the team when they can't be kept in the small scope of things they can do. Time to forget Cethan Carter is on the roster since he's already easy to forget he's on the roster.

Time to abandon the Preston Williams experiment. Time to stop making Tua feel like he's one mistake away from losing his job and just let the guy play football, he's getting averaging almost 300 YPG and 3 TD's a game once you subtract the Buffalo game.
 
1972forever said:
Allen would love to see Noah playing next week. He would just spend the entire game throwing to whichever receiver Noah is suppose to be covering. That should be good for about 400 yards passing and 4 or 5 TD passes. Noah doesn’t need to be phased into the defense, he just needs to be traded for a 7th round pick or cut.

He has zero cover skills as an NFL CB.
Legitimately not sure how what Noah would do versus the Bills is any worse than what our supposed starters put up. I remember when we were gonna do better in week 17 simply because Noah wasn't gonna be tasked with a big role and it is literally impossible for the team to have played any worse.
 
What I really want is 10 more games of Tua, Grier and Flo fired at the end of the season and new blood to make the personnel and coaching decisions going forward. If that includes Watson, Tua or somebody else so be it. I just think we’re pumping a dry well and letting them make one more decision that could cripple the team even further is ludicrous.
 
