Timetable for HC interviews...

claytonduper

claytonduper

Does anyone have any definitive information about when the interviews will take place? Another question: who conducts these interviews?
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

1) After the season is over most likely because a lot of these coaches are in the playoffs and teams might make us wait.

2) Ross, Grier and whoever else they determine should be in the room.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I know we are interviewing Daboll and Frazier(yuck) on Sunday. I don't know when the rest of the job fair is but hope we have a plan with FHP for the traffic as we're interviewing literally thousands lol.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Only the teams know when interviews are taking place.

It will probably be Ross, Grier and Beal. Not sure if Marino will be in on them.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Fin-Loco said:
I know we are interviewing Daboll and Frazier(yuck) on Sunday. I don't know when the rest of the job fair is but hope we have a plan with FHP for the traffic as we're interviewing literally thousands lol.
You sure about Daboll on Sunday? Not sure about that during his playoff run
 
Danny

Danny

Daboll is on sunday.....they pushed Frazier to next week and don't know about the others......I'm sure grier and ross would do the interviews
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Danny said:
Daboll is on sunday.....they pushed Frazier to next week and don't know about the others......I'm sure grier and ross would do the interviews
I'm sure Perez, Garfinkle, Beal and Ross after Grier will all be somehow involved in interviews or be represented. https://www.miamidolphins.com/team/front-office-roster/
Maybe not Fergie but that's too bad as she could have good vision for the future...

200.gif
 
