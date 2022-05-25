Tindall signed

DOLFANMIKE
Dolphins agree to terms with Channing Tindall - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins had to wait until the third round of the draft to make their first selection this year and they used it on linebacker Channing Tindall.On Wednesday, the wrapped up negotiations with Tindall on his first NFL contract. Tindall’s agents Universal Sports Management announced that their...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com