Tinfoil hat theory...

M

Mattm334

Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to be the main guy developing the Rookie QB outside of Chan Gailey and Fitzpatrick takes over as QB Coach in 2021 or 2022. Similar to Kellen Moore
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

...and Bill Gates and WHO's Tedros are the "two GM's" claiming that Tua failed his physical.
 
dnespins

dnespins

nah he has 7 kids and his wife settled in tampa.

Fitzpatrick is quick to point out that he owes Liza some time catching up on the chores he has missed through the years. Plus, he wants to be a full-time dad for a while.

www.google.com

Family and football: Ryan Fitzpatrick loves 'roller-coaster' journey

The Dolphins' veteran quarterback hopes to pass down to his seven children the lessons he has learned from a career full of ups and downs.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
chuck dezl

chuck dezl

dnespins said:
nah he has 7 kids and his wife settled in tampa.

Fitzpatrick is quick to point out that he owes Liza some time catching up on the chores he has missed through the years. Plus, he wants to be a full-time dad for a while.

www.google.com

Family and football: Ryan Fitzpatrick loves 'roller-coaster' journey

The Dolphins' veteran quarterback hopes to pass down to his seven children the lessons he has learned from a career full of ups and downs.
www.google.com www.google.com
Unfortunately I think you're right. But maybe after a year or 2 mentoring some young talented qb will draw him in. It would be the fatherly thing to do
 
