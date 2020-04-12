Tinfoil hat theory...

Unfortunately I think you're right. But maybe after a year or 2 mentoring some young talented qb will draw him in. It would be the fatherly thing to donah he has 7 kids and his wife settled in tampa.
Fitzpatrick is quick to point out that he owes Liza some time catching up on the chores he has missed through the years. Plus, he wants to be a full-time dad for a while.
Family and football: Ryan Fitzpatrick loves 'roller-coaster' journeyThe Dolphins' veteran quarterback hopes to pass down to his seven children the lessons he has learned from a career full of ups and downs.www.google.com