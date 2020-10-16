Tino Ellis (CB) signed to PS

Ellis was a four-star recruit at receiver and defensive back for DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, MD, keeping his talents in-state for the University of Maryland. He made the switch from wideout to corner his freshman year and broke up three passes as a reserve defender. Receiving more playing time as a sophomore, Ellis broke up 5 passes, recovered a fumble, and had two tackles for loss among his 27 total stops. He was among the Big 10 leaders in pass breakups (11) as a junior in 2018, while also intercepting 1 pass, forcing a fumble, and recording 3 tackles for loss. A torn pectoral muscle limited Ellis to just four games last season with Maryland. He finished his career with the Terrapins with 22 passes broken up, an interception, one fumble forced and one recovery, and 71 total tackles