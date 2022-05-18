 Tired of the Overanalyzing of Tua's Training Camp Throws | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tired of the Overanalyzing of Tua's Training Camp Throws

dolphinstalk.com

Tired of The Overanalyzing of Tua's Training Camp Throws - Miami Dolphins

Last week at the Miami Dolphins OTAs came a slow-motion video of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep pass to his new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The problem was the pass was underthrown, and what came next was everybody analyzing the throw and Tagovailoa’s lack of arm strength. I get...
