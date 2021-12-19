Tis the season of giving…..

And I’m donating a $1 to FH for every point we score today.



$5 for every Jaelen Phillips sack.



$5 per INT thrown by the Jets.



$50 bonus for a shutout.



$50 bonus if Tua has 4 TDs. (Or $25 for 3). Rushing TDs will count as well. Bonus $10 if no INT thrown.



$50 bonus if Zach Wilson’s head band is ripped off.



$25 bonus if Robert Saleh is seen on the sidelines rubbing his bald head in confusion and/or disappointment.



.25 cents per yard Mike Gesicki has today.



$10 per Jason Sanders FG made, $5 deducted per miss.



Let’s kick some butt today so Finheaven can take my money.