Tis the season of giving…..

And I’m donating a $1 to FH for every point we score today.

$5 for every Jaelen Phillips sack.

$5 per INT thrown by the Jets.

$50 bonus for a shutout.

$50 bonus if Tua has 4 TDs. (Or $25 for 3). Rushing TDs will count as well. Bonus $10 if no INT thrown.

$50 bonus if Zach Wilson’s head band is ripped off.

$25 bonus if Robert Saleh is seen on the sidelines rubbing his bald head in confusion and/or disappointment.

.25 cents per yard Mike Gesicki has today.

$10 per Jason Sanders FG made, $5 deducted per miss.

Let’s kick some butt today so Finheaven can take my money.
 
AWESOME Brother!
1639925483800.png
 
