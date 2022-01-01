Titans focus this week subtle leaks...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
I've been discussing this with @silver McNibblets the last 2 days... There's one recurring point of discussion coming out of the Titans coaching staff and player's PCs this week. First Vrabel talked about the fact that Tua's throws rarely get batted down at the LOS, and he said his theory was that it was because he's left handed and that they were working on matching hands in practice this week. It also came up in a player's PC.
This looks like it was a big focus for them on the D side of the ball this week. I think it plays right into the Fins hands as we really think the low batted ball count has a lot more to do with the quick release than the throwing arm. I also think they wont get nearly enough time to really get those arms up as fast as their usual side from one week of practice, might also make them lose a split second just thinking about it.
Anyway, it'll be something to monitor during the game... Thoughts?
