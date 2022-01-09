 TJ Watt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TJ Watt

Goonies

Goonies

Jul 31, 2010
We passed on tj for Charles Harris. Shout out to our Gm and scouts you guys are the best. ****ing Charles Harris smh. Players that should be dolphins right now in the past 5 years.

Tj watt, Jonathan Taylor, Derwin James etc…

This league has to be rigged because we are constantly passing on superior talent. It makes no sense how we always pass on serious talent from Aaron rogers to drew Brees to TJ watt. It pisses me off every time I watch these guys play.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

I hate these kinds of threads...

I really do...

They serve absolutely NO PURPOSE!

Clearly, we're the ONLY team that past on those types of players.
 
Padfoot

Padfoot

Or there's been one guy heavily involved in Dolphin scouting/draft picks all that time.
 
