 To pineapple or not to pineapple? Which side are you on? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

To pineapple or not to pineapple? Which side are you on?

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,101
Reaction score
19,954
Location
West Palm Beach
It
bdizzle00 said:
This is an existential question for the ages. I think it tastes good. And for those that say fruit doesn’t belong on a pizza, the entire sauce on almost every pizza ever made is made from a fruit!
Click to expand...
A tomato may be a fruit but it’s more of a savory fruit. I personally don’t think anything sweet should be on a pizza. 🤢 I also hate when they use barbecue sauce instead of the tomato sauce.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,843
Reaction score
4,001
I can handle it if it’s one piece. But I never have bought a Hawaiian pizza, I just don’t like the taste and texture of cooked pineapple. Now if you want to give me fresh pineapple in a fruit cup or on ice cream then it’s a ok.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom