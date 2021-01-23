Today Is Our Anniversary of the the "MUD BOWL" January 23, 1983 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP Game

Not sure where to put this but (memories alive):



This day is a very special day for me as it is the day I became a Dolphins fan 39 years ago (age 12). Wow what a game it was to get us to Super Bowl XVII and what a ride it has been. Happy Anniversary to all who became Dolphins fans that day or whenever you became because WIN or LOSE we all still here!!!! Mine is 39 years and still going. We will all very soon will be seeing a 3rd Super Bowl Championship its coming. GO DOLPHINS!!!