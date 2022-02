Zach is one of my all time favorites, he is the epitome of what we could hope every Dolphins player had in their heart and left on the field. Perhaps even someone that if our own sons grew up to be the equivalent man that he is, we'd know we did a good job. Probably one of the few people I'd truly be honored to meet.I seriously have boycotted all things HOF since he was snubbed by Brian Nutsacher. I'll be livid if he's snubbed again, may even shed a tear if he finally gets his due