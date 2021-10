Go Flo said: Once again, as I said in another thread if Tua comes out has a great game against a crappy team at home all is good and he’s our franchise QB? I would say he would have to come out blow this team out and beat the bills. Now we all know that’s not gonna happen nobodies job should be saved based on this game against a ****ty team at home. Click to expand...

He has a chance to silence the doubt today for a bit. Sure, if he lays an egg the rest of the year that's a different thing. But regarding any change made before the deadline, this is his season. We need to stop finding pre-fabricated excuses for this guy. He's in year two. Yes, he got injured so what. Now he's back. Time to assert his dominance and play well for most of the rest of his career. He was the second QB taken and he needs to start playing like it.