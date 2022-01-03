 Today Sucked | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Today Sucked

Today sucked, all Facets of the game. It is what it is. Cant dwell on negative. We need more weapons. Simple as theat. No one played well today. we slowed down aj brown, which everyone was saying he was going to destroy us. He didnt. Tua played like garbage. you cant defend it. It happens. We need some weapons at WR, our offensive line opens no holes. We are using 3rd rate rb's at best. I love Duke, but he is a 3rd string rb. how can we really win with no o line, and no play makers?
 
We need a young duke Johnson for sure. Hard runner. Better line obviously. We need to let 88 walk and get a do it all TE. We need a stud MLB. Better coaching in all facets, and yes WR room needs a ton of work. I am cool with letting go of almost all of them aside from Waddle and starting over
 
yes, I watched the game also. He is the best of the bunch that we have. Gaskins is a waste of carries. Lindsay is way to small.
 
mack hollins is a good wr. not a number 2, but he is a good tough guy. Parker is a crybaby, always hurt Nag. Bye Bye. Wilson Bye. Gieslki makes some plays, but acts like every catch is a sportcenter highlight. we need to spend money on offensive line. without that, the rest doesnt matter
 
