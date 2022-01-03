Today sucked, all Facets of the game. It is what it is. Cant dwell on negative. We need more weapons. Simple as theat. No one played well today. we slowed down aj brown, which everyone was saying he was going to destroy us. He didnt. Tua played like garbage. you cant defend it. It happens. We need some weapons at WR, our offensive line opens no holes. We are using 3rd rate rb's at best. I love Duke, but he is a 3rd string rb. how can we really win with no o line, and no play makers?