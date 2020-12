A lot of good in that game. For me, the tough to swallow pill was the amount of penalties. And Tua's pick.

Otherwise, i thought Tua played really well- a lot of good happened with him-, the running rocked, and the D was well,...the D. Damn shame about Howard's scoop and score. But what a play by Brandon Jones on that tackle and strip. How about some love for that young man?

And Houston lost, and Dallas won. Heh.