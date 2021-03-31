Today's NFL: Drafting young talent to replace starters

In the past, you tried to keep your team together and keep your stars on your team. I feel as though we moved into territory where it is more advantageous to get rid of them because they will quickly become too expensive to keep and be competitive. Other than a position like QB, the best model seems to be to always be looking to draft a replacement a year or two early. This is kinda what NE did. The Bucs are doing the opposite this season and "keeping the gang together". This does not grant long term success. An example on our team is the CB position. Right now X and Jones are the two highest paid players on the team. This can continue for a while but when other players become expensive (Tua), we will not be able to keep them. The draft of Igby, I believe, was to replace one of them. As much as we love X, if Igby turns out well, the best course of action would be to trade him while his value is high and get a get return and start Igby. (Of course this is meaningless if Igby stinks, but that is the principle). In this draft, if Horn or Surtain is there at 18, I could see Grier taking one with the same logic of replacing Jones the following year. We should be looking to move Hunt to Guard and get rid of Flowers' large salary, and this means drafting a good right tackle. This seems to be the direction teams have to go in for long term success. What do ya'll think?