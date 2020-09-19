Todd McShay talks about Tua - 'he has the chance to be one of the stars in this leaue'

I really hope we don’t rush Tua into the lineup. 2020 doesn’t matter. 2021 is when we really start to compete.



I want to see consistent good offensive line play before Tua is named the starter. Fitz had good protection week one, but I’ve watched so much **** o-line play on this team the past decade that I’m not going to hold my breath that will continue.



Don’t rush it. There’s no need. Let Tua continue to get healthy. Let’s make sure the offensive line is holding up. And then we can turn our boy loose.