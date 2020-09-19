Todd McShay talks about Tua - 'he has the chance to be one of the stars in this leaue'

uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,280
Reaction score
12,630
Location
UK

McShay gets it. He was one of the handful with the sense to mock Tua to Miami

He also rates Grier/Flores.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
937
Reaction score
517
Location
Canada
I really hope we don’t rush Tua into the lineup. 2020 doesn’t matter. 2021 is when we really start to compete.

I want to see consistent good offensive line play before Tua is named the starter. Fitz had good protection week one, but I’ve watched so much **** o-line play on this team the past decade that I’m not going to hold my breath that will continue.

Don’t rush it. There’s no need. Let Tua continue to get healthy. Let’s make sure the offensive line is holding up. And then we can turn our boy loose.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
6,085
Reaction score
10,587
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Tua or Death said:
I really hope we don’t rush Tua into the lineup. 2020 doesn’t matter. 2021 is when we really start to compete.

I want to see consistent good offensive line play before Tua is named the starter. Fitz had good protection week one, but I’ve watched so much **** o-line play on this team the past decade that I’m not going to hold my breath that will continue.

Don’t rush it. There’s no need. Let Tua continue to get healthy. Let’s make sure the offensive line is holding up. And then we can turn our boy loose.
Click to expand...
Hmmm......

I agree that this team isn't going on a playoff run this year, I disagree with not getting Tua some real game experience this season, and not garbage time snaps, although that might be his initial opportunity.

Live bullet experience this year would give him at least a foundation to build upon during the offseason, preparing him to come out swinging/slinging in 2021.
 
