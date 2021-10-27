Tom Brady remembers "the worst games of (his) career" against the 2000-2005 Dolphins

H.P. Lovedrafts
Loved to hear it: Tom Brady cites Dolphins defense of early 2000's as toughest
From 2001-2004, Tom Brady was 5-3 against Miami with 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
"I think of those early Miami defenses from 2000 to about 2005," Brady said. "They lined up in the same front, same coverages. The worst games of my career were against the Miami Dolphins. Like 99 yards passing. 115 yards passing. We couldn't move. I mean, we couldn't complete passes. It was embarrassing and they didn't do anything different." - Tom Brady, appearing on the 10/25/21 Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football broadcast
Is it just me or does Tom Brady seem a lot cooler now that he's been out of Foxborough for a few years now?