So is Brady wearing tight pants to pick up chicks? or...... can he not afford the proper attire.
"Brady spent the first six holes looking like a completely overwhelmed amateur. Every shot Brady attempted through the first six was awful, and he was visibly frustrated."
"Brady’s time at the top of the golf world, though, was short-lived as he split his pants retrieving the ball from the hole. Golf has never been summed up better than these two videos."
Tom Brady split his pants right after sinking the golf shot of his life
That’s golf summed up perfectly.
