Tom Brady Waiting In The Wings?

This team is set up for a successful 2 year swan song. He's already made an attempt to get down here and is rebuilding a mansion on an exclusive island off Miami.
Is there a way he might force his way out of TB? Might Ross give him a small equity in the team as payment if he takes a minimal salary to keep the team under the cap?
I'm not saying I am in favor of this hypothetical. But then again, I'm not totally uncomfortable with it. Who better for Tua to learn from and emulate than Brady?
