 Tom Brady Waiting In The Wings? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tom Brady Waiting In The Wings?

Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
37,056
Reaction score
53,624
Location
Stuck in Lodi again
This team is set up for a successful 2 year swan song. He's already made an attempt to get down here and is rebuilding a mansion on an exclusive island off Miami.

Is there a way he might force his way out of TB? Might Ross give him a small equity in the team as payment if he takes a minimal salary to keep the team under the cap?

I'm not saying I am in favor of this hypothetical. But then again, I'm not totally uncomfortable with it. Who better for Tua to learn from and emulate than Brady?
 
C

Cy Tolliver

Practice Squad
Joined
Jan 9, 2019
Messages
5
Reaction score
8
Age
53
Location
WV
Piece of the team would be circumventing the salary cap. For a guy currently getting his ass kicked for playing fast a loose with the rules, I don’t see Ross doing something this profoundly stupid. But I like the way you think.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
29,170
Reaction score
28,478
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
I once thought New England was doing this exact thing with Brady years ago when he was taking far less than fair market value for his service. It is 100% illegal for an active player to have any vested interest in a team or team related service (concretions, parking, etc..).
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,231
Reaction score
4,122
He won't play for Miami but i would not be surprised if he ended up with a piece of ownership someday.

Especially if Ross is not forced out over the tanking "scandal".

Michigan guys you know.
 
phishinphin

phishinphin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 11, 2006
Messages
918
Reaction score
11
He was never coming here to play. It was always about a FO gig with a piece of ownership.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,696
Reaction score
3,046
Ive already been looking at potential QB's next year if Tua fails or is just not good enough. My prediction is Kyler Murray or Cousins.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
37,056
Reaction score
53,624
Location
Stuck in Lodi again
superphin said:
Would equity be a legal form of compensation in regards to NFL rules?
Click to expand...
Shrug GIF by 99 Percent
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom