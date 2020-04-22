Tomorrow night

M

Mudd

Rookie
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
174
Reaction score
79
Location
Mansfield,Ohio
W/o trades

#5 Herbert
#18 Blacklock or if somebody drops
#26 A. Jackson or Jones

With trades

#5 Thomas
#9 Herbert or Tua
#26 Wilson or Swift
 
silverfin

silverfin

08/09/89 - 20/04/18
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 27, 2011
Messages
8,369
Reaction score
2,021
Flip 5 plus 26 or 39 to Detroit to guarantee Tua at 3
18 on OT ... I like Jones with Thomas, Wirfs and Wills off the board
26 or 39 on Winfield
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Starter
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
2,094
Reaction score
2,499
Without trades...

5. Herbert
18. Chaisson
26. Jackson

With trades...

9. Bechton
18. Chaisson
34. McKinney
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,146
Reaction score
1,178
Age
52
I have had reservations on Love but, in the end, what wins me over is his improvisational ability. I posted this in another thread, but use the test of being the defense and having to deal with him on a late 4th quarter drive while nursing a lead. Under that test, the specter of Love would scare me as an opposing fan. Translation, he’s a guy you’d like to have. If you watch him, he’s exceptional improvising. He can scramble, change up speeds and arc on his tosses, etc. He is a big guy and not fast like Lamar, but he can move around and extend plays. He’s a playmaker.
 
