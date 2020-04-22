Tomorrow night

I have had reservations on Love but, in the end, what wins me over is his improvisational ability. I posted this in another thread, but use the test of being the defense and having to deal with him on a late 4th quarter drive while nursing a lead. Under that test, the specter of Love would scare me as an opposing fan. Translation, he’s a guy you’d like to have. If you watch him, he’s exceptional improvising. He can scramble, change up speeds and arc on his tosses, etc. He is a big guy and not fast like Lamar, but he can move around and extend plays. He’s a playmaker.