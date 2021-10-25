 "Too much New England stuff going on" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Too much New England stuff going on"

Unsurpised.

I don't trust him either. He never celebrates with players, never seems to defend them. I'm convinced they're all playing in fear. He's clearly given up on a rookie QB who's made 13 starts and from what Charlie Frye said yesterday he's not managing Tua at all amidst these Watson rumours.

Over the last few weeks I've swung from considering the last couple of drafts to be Grier disasters around to considering Flores might just be a barrier to anyone reaching their potential.

So much regression across the entire roster cannot be coincidental. I don't think anyone is enjoying playing here. As soon as he's gone I'm sure we'll here some interesting stories around his ideas for motivation and discipline. I hope that happens soon, I really do.
 
Same as the Matt Patricia era in Detroit. He lost the team during his first camp with that garbage. Worked out well for him and Quinn …
 
He did defend them last year. See game where Grant got smashed and Flo came all the way across the field to defend him, he also celebrated with Wilkins a few times. I have no idea what happened this year.
 
The support cast around Tua And the offense is a joke, Charlie Frye, lol, Did you ever look at his résumé and he’s calling the plays For our star rookie quarterback?

They’re killing waddle too, Leads the league In receptions of what 5.2 yards, these guys could kill a Hall of Famer’s career and it’s not just me saying it, it’s reputable NFL guys and former players
 
I mean we did hire the guy because he came from the Patriots and was trained by Belicheck no?

Winning cures all and he’s not winning. Grier completely screwed him with his crappy drafting but no one knows how much influence Flores had in some of the picks as well. Not being able to hire competent assistant is also killing his chances of being a good HC.
 
It’s the return of the Philbin-Landry offense.
 
This is the biggest question mark for me. Well, it may be because we've been through 4 coaches in 3 years and no one wants to uproot their family, sell their house to move to Miami to play for an organization that changes coaches every year.
We can't win with this coaching staff.
 
Feels like a different guy this year. His body language, his facial expressions... Like everyone around him is letting him down constantly.

There comes a point where that can't be true and he's responsible for the root cause.
 
Either Flo has no connections or he is so disrespected. I can't see any other reason why he didn't get a professional coord. Maybe he is such an egomaniac that he wants to control everything. Either way, this offense will never compete with the big dawgs let alone bottom feeders until some identity and NFL level play design is developed.
 
The main thing dolphins should do this yr develope Tua....get Tua ready for next yr..I dont see dolphins trading for Watson....it all talk it not going happened...this season over. No SB in miami..
 
