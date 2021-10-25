"Too much New England stuff going on"

Unsurpised.



I don't trust him either. He never celebrates with players, never seems to defend them. I'm convinced they're all playing in fear. He's clearly given up on a rookie QB who's made 13 starts and from what Charlie Frye said yesterday he's not managing Tua at all amidst these Watson rumours.



Over the last few weeks I've swung from considering the last couple of drafts to be Grier disasters around to considering Flores might just be a barrier to anyone reaching their potential.



So much regression across the entire roster cannot be coincidental. I don't think anyone is enjoying playing here. As soon as he's gone I'm sure we'll here some interesting stories around his ideas for motivation and discipline. I hope that happens soon, I really do.