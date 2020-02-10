Top 15 Dolphins Drafts of All-Time

Here's my attempt at a top 15 with an emphasis on HOF picks leading the way.



1. 1983

The 1983 draft class brought Hall of Famer Dan Marino (1st), Mark Clayton (8th) and Reggie Roby (6th). Other contributors included Mike Charles (2), Charles Benson (3) and Mark Brown (9th).



2. 1968

The 1968 draft was highlighted by HOF Larry Csonka (1), Dick Anderson (3), Jim Kiick (5) and Doug Crusan (2). I think Anderson should be in the HOF.



3. 1997

Miami missed on Yatil Green in the first, but drafted Sam Madison in the 2nd and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor in the third.



4. 1980

Miami selected CB Don McNeal in the first and Hall of Famer Dwight Stephenson in R2. Joe Rose was a 7th and David Woodley was drafted in the 8th round.



5. 1967

HOF Bob Griese (1), Larry Seiple (7)



6. 1990

Seven time Pro Bowler Richmond Webb was followed by Keith Sims in R2. Scott Mitchell was a 4th rounder.



7. 1977

A.J. Duhe and Bob Baumhower back-to-back 1-2. Leroy Harris was a 5th rounder.



8. 1992

Troy Vincent and Marco Coleman were both first rounders. Larry Webster was a third rounder and Dwight Hollier a fourth.



9. 1979

Jon Geisler (1), Jeff Toews (2), Tony Nathan (3), Uwve Van Schamann (7), Glenn Blackwood (8), Mike Kozlowski (10)



10. 1982

Roy Foster in the 1st and Mark Duper in the 2nd, Paul Lankford (3), Charles Bowser (4), Dan Johnson (7)



11. 2016

Laremy Tunsil (1), Xavien Howard (2), Kenyan Drake (3), Jakeem Grant (6)



12. 1969

Bill Stanfill (1), Bob Heinz (2), Mercury Morris (3), Lloyd Mumphord (16)



13. 2015

DaVante Parker (1), Jordan Phillips (2), Bobby McCain (5), Jay Ajayi (5)



14. 1976

Larry Gordon (1), Kim Bokamper (1), Duriel Harris (3)



15. 1981

David Overstreet (1), Andra Franklin (2), Tommy Vigorito (5), Fulton Walker (6), William Judson (8), Jim Jensen (11)



Others:



1994 -- Tim Bowens (1), Tim Ruddy (2), Brant Boyer (6)

2011 -- Mike Pouncey (1), Charles Clay (5)

2012 -- Ryan Tannehill (1), Olivier Vernon (3), Lamar Miller (4)

1996 -- Daryl Gardener (1), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3), Zach Thomas (5)

1978 --- Jimmy Cefalo (3), Gerald Small (4), Doug Betters (6), Bruce Hardy (9)

1970 -- Jim Mandich (2), Tim Foley (3), Curtis Johnson (4), Jake Scott (7), MIke Kolen (12)