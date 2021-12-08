Top 15 PFF Rookie Grades, So Far

Smitty is a beast. He was never going to be able to put up big numbers with a running back playing quarterback - just like none of the Bama receivers could put up numbers when Hurts was the quarterback at Alabama. Receivers like Smitty running open but not getting the ball because of Hurts is old news. About 5 years old to be exact.



Shocked he somehow manages to survive getting tackled by NFL DB's after listening to the #SlimReaper haters. He should've been laying in the hospital in tractions Week 1 if you listen to them.