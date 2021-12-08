Top 15 PFF Rookie Grades, So Far

Stoobz
EDIT: Didn't mean to put this in the sticky area....
Not really any big surprises, overall. Good to see a couple of Dolphins on there
I'll comment that I didn't know if ND's JO'K would be a beast or a bust after a couple of the busts we've had.
I liked all the other players on the list but I never actually looked at CB Nate Hobbs much before the draft, probably because we have 42 of them already.
NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players through Week 13 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The 15 highest-graded rookies through NFL Week 13, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater.
www.pff.com