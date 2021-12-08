 Top 15 PFF Rookie Grades, So Far | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Top 15 PFF Rookie Grades, So Far

EDIT: Didn't mean to put this in the sticky area....

Not really any big surprises, overall. Good to see a couple of Dolphins on there ;)

I'll comment that I didn't know if ND's JO'K would be a beast or a bust after a couple of the busts we've had.

I liked all the other players on the list but I never actually looked at CB Nate Hobbs much before the draft, probably because we have 42 of them already.

Smitty is a beast. He was never going to be able to put up big numbers with a running back playing quarterback - just like none of the Bama receivers could put up numbers when Hurts was the quarterback at Alabama. Receivers like Smitty running open but not getting the ball because of Hurts is old news. About 5 years old to be exact.

Shocked he somehow manages to survive getting tackled by NFL DB's after listening to the #SlimReaper haters. He should've been laying in the hospital in tractions Week 1 if you listen to them.
 
